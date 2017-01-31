Airlines add more summer flights from Louisville

A Southwest airlines plane sits on the tarmac at Los Angeles airport Januray 30, 2017. / AFP / Daniel SLIM (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DANIEL SLIM)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Spring is right around the corner but airlines are already focused on the summer travel season.

Southwest Airlines is adding weekend flights to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa.

According to the Courier-Journal, Delta Airlines is bringing back their Saturday-only, non-stop service from Louisville to Orlando. That service is expected to begin in February and end in August.

