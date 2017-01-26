400 jobs headed to Louisville with Diversified Consultants

jobs generic pic 470x264.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Some 400 plus jobs are on their way to Louisville.

Governor Matt Bevin announced Thursday afternoon that Diversified Consultants would be opening a new location in Louisville.

It will be located at the Commerce Crossings Business Park in far Southern Louisville. It will occupy most of the facility already there.

Diversified Consultants is a collection services company for major telecommunication companies.

The nearly $7-million investment is expected to create 433 local jobs. Jobs will range from

customer service agents to office support staff.

It's set to open April 1.

