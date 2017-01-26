400 jobs headed to Louisville with Diversified Consultants

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Some 400 plus jobs are on their way to Louisville.
Governor Matt Bevin announced Thursday afternoon that Diversified Consultants would be opening a new location in Louisville.
It will be located at the Commerce Crossings Business Park in far Southern Louisville. It will occupy most of the facility already there.
Diversified Consultants is a collection services company for major telecommunication companies.
The nearly $7-million investment is expected to create 433 local jobs. Jobs will range from
customer service agents to office support staff.
It's set to open April 1.
(© 2017 WHAS)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs