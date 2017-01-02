21 states raise minimum raise

Ten Dollar Bill (Photo: Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Twenty-one states are ringing in the New Year with increases to the minimum wage.

The increases and the new minimum wages vary from state to state.

Arizona will see a $1.95 jump, bringing their minimum wage to $10 hourly.

Connecticut increases their minimum wage to 50 cents to $10.10 hourly while Washington state rises more than $1.50 bringing them to $11 an hour.

On the low end, three states have increased their minimum wage by 5 cents with Missouri at $7.70, Ohio $8.15 and Florida with $8.10.