Woman who advocated for female rights at the bar turns 100

Dixie Demuth celebrates her 100th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Dixie Demuth might not be a name you immediately recognize, but she has made an impact on every woman who has ever had a drink in the Bluegrass State.

Inside a Louisville retirement community, Dixie Demuth is being crowned a centenarian.

“There’s nothing to it,” Demuth said. “Nothing to it.”

Turning 100 she joins an exclusive club, but she’s happy to give away her secret to staying young.

“Live a good healthy life,” Demuth said.

Nearly 50 years ago Dixie took on the Commonwealth of Kentucky in a fight that has impacted every woman who has ever sat in a bar and enjoyed bourbon, or a cold beer.

“The law was written in the 1700’s that women can’t get to the bar, sit at the bar, and can’t be bartenders,” Demuth said. “I said this is ridiculous, I’m going to change that, so I did!”

She took her fight all the way to the Supreme Court, and in 1972 they ruled in her favor.

“It changed everything, especially for women,” Demuth said.

A young Dixie Demuth

The victory allowed her to become the first female owner of a bar in downtown Louisville which she appropriately named Dixie’s Elbow Room.

“Every time anybody would walk in, especially men, they would say a woman owns this,” Demuth said. “It was beautiful.”

But despite making an impact on generations of Kentucky women she says it’s nowhere near her crowning achievement in life.

“That’s having my children, and my grandchildren, and my great-grandchildren,” Demuth said.

Dixie Demuth became the first female bar owner and named her establishment Dixie's Elbow Room, which was located in downtown Louisville.

Dixie celebrated her birthday with her 2 daughters, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

She claims she stays so healthy because she swam in the fountain of youth on a trip to Florida.

