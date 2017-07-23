Woman shares touching photo of Walmart employee helping blind man shop

(Photo: Inside Edition, Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- A Mississippi woman said she was in her local Walmart when she saw a touching site.

Meghann Shaw was picking up a prescription from the Biloxi store when she noticed an employee helping a blind man pick up a few goods.

“I was amazed. The first thing that came to my mind was how sweet it was,” Shaw told InsideEdition.com. “They were walking hand-in-hand.”

Shaw said she was amazed at the compassion of the employee. She later took to Facebook to share the special moment that she snapped a photo of.

“She escorted him throughout the store. With all the hate in the world she gave love,” Shaw wrote on the post. “Without the man seeing her, she showed him pure compassion and love. Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Shaw had no idea that the post would go viral.



I've been trying to place the right words into this post for a little while now. Yesterday afternoon, I had to go to... Posted by Meghann Shaw on Sunday, July 16, 2017

“I was going to share it with my friends so they could see the positivity,” Shaw said. “Then I made it public and it was share after share.”

The post has now been liked 18,000 times and shared more than 9,000.

