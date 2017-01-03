Wendy's Twitter account has given up all chill

A sign is posted in front of a Wendy's restaurant on August 10, 2016 in Daly City, California. Wendy's reported a 22% decline in second quarter earnings with revenue of $382.7 million compared to $489.5 million one year ago. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

(USA TODAY NETWORK) -- Speaking from experience, running a company's Twitter account isn't an easy task. People who tweet at you are frequently angry -- sometimes for good reason, sometimes because they're just spoiling for a fight. Every social media manager has dreams of tweeting back the sick burns they mutter to their coworkers.

Well, Wendy's went and did it.

The purveyor of square hamburgers has just decided to go all-in on its Twitter account.

Now, most of the stream is still filled with "Oh no! Please DM us with your phone number and we'll try to make it up to you." But when someone tried to besmirch Wendy's non-frozen beef, Wendy's went to work.

It started with an innocent marketing tweet.

Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen. 😎 pic.twitter.com/QuXECJtlq5 — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 30, 2016

A Twitter user took exception to this. We can't link you to the original tweet, because the user deactivated his or her account after being badly embarrassed by a corporate social media account. Thankfully, screenshots exist.

if you're having a bad day today, just remember that you didn't get dragged by a fast food company on twitter pic.twitter.com/gUSuHwZLQR — ΓRΛX@MAGFEST (@Fraxtil) January 2, 2017

And they didn't even have to add "delete your account." The dude just up and did it.

Since then, Wendy's has been emboldened by their success.

@paperchase700 Nah, you just don't check your sources very well. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017

@VickyRich31 At a farm a few miles away from where most get their circle cows. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017

And even summed up their prime job qualifications:

@clscalici Job requirements include infinite patience and encyclopedic knowledge of cheeseburgers. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017

Keep on living the dream, Wendy's social media team.