US Navy officer returns home from overseas, surprises daughters at school

Dad surprises daughters after 1-year deployment (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The fan-fair inside the gym at Norton Commons Elementary School initially began like most other pep rallies.

The pomp and circumstance surrounding the celebration has a backstory which began in March 2016 when Naval Lieutenant Lukas Dwelly was deployed to Djibouti, Africa.

Dwelly's daughters thought their dad was coming home Friday, but with the help from wife Lisa, he decided to surprise them a day early and on his 40th birthday.

"I saw my poppy coming soon and I just ran to him," explained Morgan Dwelly.

"It's a special gift and my family is just everything to me. So to be able to come off the plane and to see Lisa there, then two hours later see my children, is pretty special," Lt. Dwelly said.

The family used Facetime to chat, but Dwelly said he was counting down the days when there would be no more virtual goodbyes.

"There was pretty good communication where I was at, just not the same as actually getting to hold my girls," he told WHAS11.

The school, along with Principal Allyson Vitato, welcomed Dwelly home with open arms. It was their first military homecoming and salute to a man who's spent more than 11 years in uniform and waited nearly 11 months for the emotional embrace.

"I just thank God. I mean, it's where the strength comes from. With them two and with Lisa and to think we got through this together," he said.

Lt. Dwelly is a reservist and he will be home for six weeks before heading back to his unit in Nevada. He is the principal and owner of AddMor, a consulting firm focused on nonprofits and start-ups.

(© 2017 WHAS)