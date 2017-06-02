Take a hike: June 3 is National Trails Day

Close up of legs walking in the forest (Photo: Ales_Utovko)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Saturday is the time to enjoy the nature around you because it is National Trails Day in Kentucky and Indiana.

The June 3 event is recognized nationally and organized by the American Hiking Society. It’s an event that draws attention to trail systems all across the country and introduces people to the benefits of trails.

In Kentucky, there are several opportunities to take part in a National Trails Day event. Several Kentucky State Parks have events in coordination with National Trails Day. These events include Trail Cleanups at Natural Bridge State Resort Park and a waterfall hike at Clifty Falls State park in Madison, Indiana. Find these and more trails to hike, here.

To see a full list of National Trails Day events at Kentucky State Parks, click here.

To find trails to enjoy in Indiana, click here.



