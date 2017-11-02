Stranger buys calming candle for stressed mom at Target

Christmas candles (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

(All the Moms) Moms often save themselves for last. They make sure the needs of spouses and children are taken care of first.

And if there’s any money left, well, that’s when moms splurge on themselves. Which is what Erin Bennett was trying to do when she dropped some cosmetics and a pumpkin spice candle into her cart at Target.

Sadly, there was not enough leftover in Bennett’s Target allowance.

‘You saw me’

As Bennett shared in a Facebook post with Love What Matters, the anonymous stranger didn’t know that. He didn’t know about the helluva week she had, or that sometimes a candle is more than a candle — it’s medicine. She wrote:

You didn’t know that this week has been full of sick kids, parent teacher conferences, emergency dental visits and I was so looking forward to lighting that candle at nap time and just taking a minute to relax.

“You didn’t know that I have postpartum depression from the youngest babe and that I use scent as a way to boost my mood.”

Bennett said she told the cashier to put the candle and the makeup back because she couldn’t afford it. The stranger said no, he was getting them, he was paying, and he refused to take no for an answer. “You told me I deserved it,” Bennett wrote.

“You saw me as a human, not just the mom in front of you (who) was distracted and going way too slow.”

‘I will pay it forward’

I wish this stranger wasn’t anonymous. I bet a lot of us moms, as humans doing the best we can, want to know who to thank for being an angel one day to one mom at Target.

Bennett said she plans to honor the stranger in her own way.

“You Sir, are the good in the world. You made my day, probably my week, and I WILL pay it forward. Thank you so much for your kind heart and words.”

All the Moms