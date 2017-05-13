Soccer coach comes out to team as transgender: 'I'm still me'

Kaig Lightner, 36, founder of the Portland Community Football Club, came out to his team that he is transgender on May 1. (Kurt Borchardt) (Photo: ABC)

Kaig Lightner, 36, founder and director of Portland Community Football Club in Portland, Oregon, revealed his story to the kids on May 1.

"I thought it was really fantastic that the first question was, 'How old are you?" Lightner told ABC News. "Kids don't have as many concerns about these larger social issues as adults do. They just want to know what age I am."

As for the video, the response had been amazingly positive, he added. "They were like 'OK you're our coach, we're glad you did this now let's go play soccer.'"

Lightner was assigned female sex at birth. But, as a child, he recognized that "something was different," he said.

Kaig Lightner seen in this undated photo at age 15, before his transition. (Kaig Lightner) (Photo: ABC)

"As I became older, more into my 20's, is when I really started to think about transitioning," Lightener added. "I recognized that my identity fit more towards the masculine end of the gender spectrum."

Lightner began taking testosterone at age 26 and in 2005, he legally changed his first name. A year later, he received top surgery, he said.

Lightner's mom, Betty Lightner, from Whidbey Island Washington, told ABC News that she and her family embraced his journey from the very beginning.

"We didn't want him to be alone for one minute," Betty Lightner said. "Because this whole thing kind of started in high school, that she, at the time, was totally ridiculed and put-off by a lot of people and left out of a lot of things, which pained us."

She said once Lightner began taking testosterone, the family noticed he was happier.

"The top surgery, it was hard and we went with him," Betty Lightner added. "But it was the last step that completed the circle and made him who he is now. He is a gorgeous, intelligent, amazing, loving strong, intelligent man. He's a great friend, a great person and he is making a difference in the world and there's nothing more a parent can ask for than that."

In 2013, Lightner launched the Portland Community Football Club, which accepts players and coaches from racially and economically diverse backgrounds. The club is also a welcoming environment for many different identities, including LGBTQ players, parents and coaches.

Throughout the years, Lightner said the soccer club became a "family" to him. Earlier this month, he decided it was time to share his past with the kids.

"I had just gotten to this place with them that I thought they need to know and deserve to know," he said. "To have them learn about this from somebody they already love and respect is better than learning from a second source about my identity."

After a group warm-up during practice, Lightner gathered the kids and began his speech.

Kaig Lightner seen in this undated photo at age 13, before his transition. (Kaig Lightner) (Photo: ABC)

"Some of you may or may not know this, but I am transgender," Lightner said in his speech, captured in the seven-minute video.

"That means that I was born a girl and that I grew up playing this soccer as a girl and that’s not something that I share with players or people in the sports world very often because it’s not an easy thing," he said. "We have a lot of rules in sports about how boys play and how girls play and that’s not very fair."

