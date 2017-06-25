WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Skyscrapers, city halls, bridges across US lit up in honor of LGBT Pride

ABC News , WHAS 4:46 PM. EDT June 25, 2017

(ABC News) -- Structures across the U.S. -- including city halls, bridges, and skyscrapers -- are bathed in rainbow lighting this weekend in honor of LGBT Pride.
 
June is internationally recognized as Pride Month, and many cities -- including New York City -- are hosting Pride marches on Sunday.
 
From New York City's Empire State Building to Minnesota's Lowry Bridge to San Francisco City all, cities of all sizes are gushing with Pride. And overseas, U.S. embassies and consulates are also paying tribute to LGBT Pride.
 
Here, a round-up of the some of the most colorful structures lighting up their respective cities -- and social media.
 
 
EMPIRE STATE BUILDING, NEW YORK CITY

 
THE MONTROSE BRIDGES, HOUSTON
 
MACY'S HERALD SQUARE, NEW YORK CITY
 
LOWRY BRIDGE, HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA
 
 

BANK OF AMERICA BUILDING, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA
 
CHRISTOPHER STREET, NEW YORK CITY
 
TRUMP HOTEL, CHICAGO
 
 
HEIGHTS HS LIBRARY, HOUSTON
 
ONE WORLD TRADE CENTER, NEW YORK CITY
 
CITY HALL, NEW YORK CITY
 
U.S. CONSULATE, TORONTO, CANADA
 
U.S. EMBASSY, NEW DELHI, INDIA
CITY HALL, PORTLAND, MAINE
 
 

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories