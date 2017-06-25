Skyscrapers, city halls, bridges across US lit up in honor of LGBT Pride

ABC News ) -- Structures across the U.S. -- including city halls, bridges, and skyscrapers -- are bathed in rainbow lighting this weekend in honor of LGBT Pride.

June is internationally recognized as Pride Month, and many cities -- including New York City -- are hosting Pride marches on Sunday.

From New York City's Empire State Building to Minnesota's Lowry Bridge to San Francisco City all, cities of all sizes are gushing with Pride. And overseas, U.S. embassies and consulates are also paying tribute to LGBT Pride.

Here, a round-up of the some of the most colorful structures lighting up their respective cities -- and social media.

EMPIRE STATE BUILDING, NEW YORK CITY



Look up tonight at 11PM for our music-to-light show synced to @DeadandCompany’s encore performance at @CitiField! Listen along on @Q1043. pic.twitter.com/62cujJ6isN — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) June 24, 2017

THE MONTROSE BRIDGES, HOUSTON

MACY'S HERALD SQUARE, NEW YORK CITY

🌈 ❤️ 🌈 ❤️ 🌈 A post shared by Macy's (@macys) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

LOWRY BRIDGE, HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA



Tonight, June 24, the Lowry Bridge will be lit rainbow colors for the Twin Cities Pride Festival. #TCPride pic.twitter.com/IGd33GfxXb — Hennepin County (@Hennepin) June 24, 2017

CHRISTOPHER STREET, NEW YORK CITY

Something exciting is happening on Christopher St! #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/02iLMCbETY — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) June 25, 2017

HEIGHTS HS LIBRARY, HOUSTON

CITY HALL, NEW YORK CITY

City Hall dressed in Pride for the weekend. #NYCPride2017 pic.twitter.com/tMrlp605CQ — City of New York (@nycgov) June 25, 2017

U.S. CONSULATE, TORONTO, CANADA

This was such a nice sight. The US Consulate in Toronto has a massive pride flag on their building pic.twitter.com/fXGcMvCDQS — ✨Anders' Girlfriend✨ (@ElenaLoweski) June 13, 2017

We’re celebrating #LGBTPrideMonth at U.S. Embassy New Delhi by lighting our building in the rainbow colors of #Pride. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/PrEzdm5M0d — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 5, 2017

CITY HALL, PORTLAND, MAINE

