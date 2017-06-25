Skyscrapers, city halls, bridges across US lit up in honor of LGBT Pride

(ABC News) -- Structures across the U.S. -- including city halls, bridges, and skyscrapers -- are bathed in rainbow lighting this weekend in honor of LGBT Pride.
June is internationally recognized as Pride Month, and many cities -- including New York City -- are hosting Pride marches on Sunday.
From New York City's Empire State Building to Minnesota's Lowry Bridge to San Francisco City all, cities of all sizes are gushing with Pride. And overseas, U.S. embassies and consulates are also paying tribute to LGBT Pride.
Here, a round-up of the some of the most colorful structures lighting up their respective cities -- and social media.
EMPIRE STATE BUILDING, NEW YORK CITY
THE MONTROSE BRIDGES, HOUSTON
MACY'S HERALD SQUARE, NEW YORK CITY
LOWRY BRIDGE, HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA
BANK OF AMERICA BUILDING, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA
CHRISTOPHER STREET, NEW YORK CITY
TRUMP HOTEL, CHICAGO
HEIGHTS HS LIBRARY, HOUSTON
ONE WORLD TRADE CENTER, NEW YORK CITY
CITY HALL, NEW YORK CITY
U.S. CONSULATE, TORONTO, CANADA
U.S. EMBASSY, NEW DELHI, INDIA
CITY HALL, PORTLAND, MAINE
