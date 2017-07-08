Shooting survivor defies the odds, walks down the aisle on wedding day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – In January 2013, Sheronda Morris was out with friends at a club when her life changed forever.

The night she was shot in her spinal cord, doctors told Morris she may never walk again.

Saturday, she proved them wrong.

After a few years of physical and emotional therapy, Morris is walking again and walked down the aisle.

Friends and family gathered with Morris as she said her “I do’s” at the Union Community Center on Dixie Highway.

Despite her struggle and scars, Morris is trying to bring peace to the community and show other victims of violence there is life after tragedy while marrying her special man in her life, Arthur.

“The person who's been by her side from day one to now, the day they're gonna join each other together forever hopefully – to let everybody know that there's some good stories that come out of bad situations,” community activist Christopher 2X said.

Morris said “It's life after tragedy. It ain't nothing but happiness.”

Shooting survivor Sheronda Morris and her new husband, Arthur.

