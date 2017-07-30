Poker player loses 70 pounds to win $1M bet: 'I needed to prove something'

(Photo: Inside Edition, Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- A $1 million prize was on the line as a New York poker player bet his buddies that he could drop to 10 percent body fat.

Seventy pounds later, Walter Fisher was happy to collect.

"I felt like I was sticking up for myself and I needed to prove something," the poker player from Queens, N.Y., told InsideEdition.com.

The 36-year-old weighed about 245 pounds when the bet was made on December 22, 2016.

Fisher committed to shedding the weight by hitting the gym 8-10 hours a day and hiring Los Angeles-based personal trainer Chris DiVecchio for guidance.

“For me, the most important thing at that moment was to show myself that I’m capable of this type of goal and I could complete it,” Fisher said.

He and DiVecchio began with a full analysis of Fisher’s lifestyle, finding ways to change his food intake, workouts and social habits.

Although money was on the line, DiVecchio quickly realized that money wasn’t Fisher's only driving force in his fitness journey. He was also doing it for his family, and his health.

“Even before the very end of the bet, he had come to me and said, ‘I don’t even care if we win the money because I already feel like I won,’” DiVecchio said.

On June 22, Fisher officially earned the title of “winner,” losing 70 pounds and proving his poker buddies wrong.

Now, Fisher weighs 185 pounds and hopes to add some muscle mass with DiVecchio still by his side.

Along with $1 million, Fisher says he’s also gained a new friend, attitude and lifestyle.

“My life has completely changed,” Fisher told InsideEdition.com. “I see the world differently.”

Inside Edition