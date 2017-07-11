Puppy left at Las Vegas airport looking for a new home (Photo: ABC)

ABC News ) -- A puppy abandoned in Las Vegas is about to get a new home.

Chewy, a 3-pound puppy believed to be 3 months old, was found on July 2 in a bathroom at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, according to Darlene Blair, the administrative director at Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue.

The Las Vegas–based organization is helping little Chewy, thought to be a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, find a new home.

He was found with a handwritten note that read, "Hi! I'm Chewy! My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn't afford me to get on the flight. She didn't want to leave me with all her heart, but she has NO other option."

According to the note, the owner's boyfriend kicked Chewy, giving him a "big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet."

After airport officials read the note, they connected Chewy with Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue, which immediately took him to an emergency veterinarian.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were found, and he was later taken to Town Center Animal Hospital in Las Vegas, where he was given a "clean bill of health," Blair told ABC News.

The animal rescue group, which focuses on senior dogs and dogs with serious medical conditions, has placed Chewy up for adoption.

After sharing his story on social media, Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue received approximately 1,000 adoption applications before it stopped taking submissions last Thursday.

This note was left with an abandoned dog named Chewy on July 2, 2017, in McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue) (Photo: ABC)

Blair said they're looking for a special home for Chewy, currently in foster care with other dogs.

"He's a puppy, and like any other puppy, he's going to go through the chewing and the nipping and the housetraining," she said. "First and foremost, just a loving home that will take care of him for the rest of his life."

Blair added, "Our main focus is to draw attention to the plight of domestic violence victims."

