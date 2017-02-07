Pet owners say dogs died after taking certain flea and tick medication

TAMPA — More pet owners are coming forward claiming their dogs died while taking a flea and tick medication called Bravecto.

Experts say it’s too soon to say if there’s any link but now the drug manufacturer is firing back, insisting its drug is safe.

Pet owner Donald Junker recalls the first time he gave his dog Bravecto, which was approved by the FDA in 2014.

“It’s a chewable tablet. He ate it just fine. My wife goes out the next morning and he’s dead,” said Junker, who’s not alone. Other pet owners also report negative reactions or even other pets who’ve suddenly died after receiving the drug. There’s a Facebook group tracking complaints.

“We haven't changed anything but I gave it this one medication, and the next day he’s dead. Yes, we believe it's Bravecto,” said Junker.

10News reached out to Merck Animal Health, who responded with a written statement:

"Our post-approval studies and post-approval surveillance have provided additional compelling evidence that supports the safety profile of Bravecto."

But not all veterinarians are convinced the drug is safe.

“If I could have one wish it would be to get Bravecto off the market,” said Dr. Judy Morgan. “I just feel Bravecto is so toxic for our pets.”

She’s so concerned, she says she refuses to recommend the drug to any of her patients.

But other veterinarians disagree, saying they’ve prescribed the medication thousands of times and have yet to see any evidence suggesting Bravecto is dangerous.

"In almost all the cases, no necropsy or autopsy was done because the owners refused. Without the necropsy or autopsy, you can't find out what the cause of death was," said Dr. Setzer, a veterinarian near Charlotte.

And a spokesperson for BluePearl Pet Hospitals here in Tampa says they haven’t heard of any problems locally.

We did reach out to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to find out if they’ve gotten complaints about Bravecto, but as of Monday night they were unable to provide us a number.

A spokesperson for the agency which regulates medications here in the U.S. says there is always the potential for new safety concerns to emerge after a drug goes through the approval process.

If you’ve had a problem with Bravecto or any other drug, the agency keeps a log of any reported problems and can force the manufacture to make changes if a safety concern is discovered.

If you’d like to report a drug problem to the FDA, click here

