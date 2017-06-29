Number of Louisville dog flu cases increases

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The number of confirmed dog flu cases this month is increasing.

Vets at the Blue Pearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital confirmed seven cases of dog flu in June.

The canine flu is spread through barking or sneezing at pretty close distances and the best way to protect your dog is to keep them vaccinated.

Vets can test for the flu with a blood sample and can prescribe antibiotics.

The pet hospital will have a mobile unit in the parking lot to treat dogs for the next three months.

