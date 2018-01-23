New Albany Floyd County shelter offers free cat adoption during 'Free Fur All'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If you’re looking for a furry new friend, good news.

You can adopt a cat from the New Albany Floyd County Shelter for free during their “Free Fur All” event.

All of the cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations.

This promotion is all thanks to the New Albany Floyd County Animal Rescue League and only applies to cats weighing more than four pounds.

The offer ends on March 31.

