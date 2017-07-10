Louisville experiencing increase in dog flu cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Trips to the dog park take up a large portion of Michael Stevens' day.

"We come out here a couple times a day," he told WHAS11.

Stevens is now more cautious about letting his rescue run free after learning the dog flu is making its way around town. "I'll be a little more guided about that," Stevens said.

Local veterinarians are issuing a warning about limiting your dog's outdoor exposure.

The flu can be passed from dog to dog through close contact in highly populated areas like dog parks and kennels.

"It's just so highly contagious that any dog that comes in contact with it, virtually gets it," said Dr. Robyn Cook.

She is taking her skills on the road. She owns the Homeward Bound Mobile Vet mobile. She tested more than 30 dogs inside it last weekend. None came back positive, but she says dogs could be carriers and not even know it.

"20 percent of them are walking around without any clinical signs and you don't know if a dog might be infectious," Dr. Cook said.

She says the death rate is fairly low and dog flu can be treated with vaccines and antibiotics. Shots average $35. Stevens urges owners to do their homework.

"By all means, safeguard your dogs," he said.

Symptoms of the dog flu are similar to the human flu: Lethargy, lack of appetite, runny nose, coughing and sneezing.

