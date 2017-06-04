Ky. Humane Society waives adoption fees for cats during June

(Photo: Kentucky Humane Society, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month.

For the entire month of June, The Kentucky Humane Society says there will be no adoption fees on any cat one year or older.

Officials say they currently have more than 300 cats and kittens in their care right now.

The Humane Society also has a lot of large dogs looking for a home. So all dogs 40-pounds or heavier can be adopted for only $40 this month.

The special prices are available at all 10 Kentucky Humane Society adoption centers.

