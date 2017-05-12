KHS offering Mother's Day adoption deals

African American woman hugging dog (ThinkStock) (Photo: Don Mason)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- In honor of Mother's Day, the Kentucky Humane Society is offering special discounted adoption fees for large dogs looking for a home.



This week, until Sunday, dogs 40 pounds or larger will only cost $40 to adopt.

The dogs will be available at the KHS adoption centers, at nine Feeders Supply stores, and their east campus.

All pets adopted from the Humane Society are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, and vaccinated.

You can see all the dogs ready for adoption online at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.

