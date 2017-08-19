Dog becomes honorary K-9 officer after finding $85K worth of heroin

INSIDE EDITION ) -- A family dog earned an honorary spot on the police force after a huge discovery.

An 18-month-old Gold Retriever, Kenyon, was playing in his family’s yard in Oregon when he found $85,000 worth of black tar heroin earlier in August.

Kenyon’s owners, who did not wish to be identified, thought the pup had found a time capsule, but upon opening the package, they realized it was more likely a controlled substance, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

The family called authorities and police confirmed that Kenyon had discovered 15 ounces of heroin.

“Opioid addiction and overdose deaths are on the rise and with the help of Kenyon, this large quantity of heroin is removed from our community,” said Sheriff Tim Svenson.

Svenson presented Kenyon with an official Yamhill County K9 citation ribbon and named him an honorary narcotics K9 for life.

