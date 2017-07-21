Canine flu hits local animal shelters

Canine flu at Humane Society

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Humane Society confirms

a dog has tested positive for canine influenza at their facility on Steedly Drive.

For now, all dogs exposed to the flu will be quarantined and treated.

While this quarantine is happening the Kentucky Humane Society is temporarily halting all dog intakes. Their off-site adoption centers will remain open, and their Healthy Clinic will be open and offering canine influenza vaccines.

Dog flu has also hit Louisville Metro Animal Services.

All dog owners are being urged to talk with their veterinarians about the vaccine and the flu.

