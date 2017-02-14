North Carolina boy challenges sheriff's deputy to 'Juju on that beat' dance-off

ABC News ) -- A sheriff's deputy was challenged to a dance-off by a young boy in North Carolina on Monday evening, and the two did not disappoint with their moves.

Video of the two doing the running man to Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall’s "Juju On That Beat" has gone viral on Facebook and garnered more than 59,000 views in less than 24 hours.

The sweet moment was recorded by Capt. Eddie Moore of the Nash County Sheriff's Office, who told ABC News today that "it was too good of an opportunity to pass up and not get on camera."

Moore said he had been out in a parking lot fixing Deputy Cody William's vehicle when a kid named Jason came around and started talking with them.

"They got onto the topic of dance, and Jason told Deputy Williams, 'I bet I could dance better than you,' and the two just went at it!" Moore said.

Moore told ABC News he captured and shared the video because he wanted to dispel the notion that "officers are just there to arrest you or write you tickets."



"We want people to know that we're a part of the community and no different than they are," he said. "It's important to us to foster positive relationships with the community and that they know we're here for a good reason."

Based on the comments posted to Facebook, many are getting the message.

"Love what the deputy did and not just because it was entertaining," a user wrote. "Showed [the] young man and neighbors that law enforcement are human and relatable. May have made a friend and changed how people view officers and deputies."

Another user added, "Seriously, it's great to see you deputies smile and have some fun. Let's see more."

