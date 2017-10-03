No need to take off your robe. Target will bring the paper towels to you

A sign is seen on the exterior of a Target store. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2006 Getty Images)

If you’ve ever really needed a roll of paper towels, but didn’t feel like venturing into the store, Target’s got a solution: tap an app and an employee will bring it to your car.

The big box retailer’s new “drive up’’ service is getting a try out at stores in and around Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Shoppers can order baby food, detergent and tens of thousands other products through the store’s app. If they then click "drive up,’’ the retailer will send a message letting customers know when their items are ready.

Next, shoppers tap a button to say they’re headed to the store. Once there, they can park in spots set aside for those who are picking up, and a store employee will bring out their purchases.

“Stopping for diapers and toilet paper may not be glamorous, but it’s still on a lot of our to-do lists,’’ Dawn Block, Target’s senior vice president of digital, said in a blog post. “Drive up is our latest effort to make it easier and faster for busy guests to conveniently get what they need.’’

At a time when e-commerce is surging, retailers are working hard to meld the convenience of online shopping with the service and instant availability customers can access at an actual store.

Walmart, for instance, offers a similar pick-up grocery service. Shoppers can go online to buy vegetables, meat, and other items and when they're ready to check out, input a time to pick up their purchases.

At the store, shoppers can pull into a designated parking spot, tap in a number to let a store employee know they’ve arrived, and their items will be brought out to them. The pick-up option is available at over 1,000 Walmart stores.

Target first tried out its new pick-up service during the summer and says it is planning to eventually make it available to a larger number of customers.

