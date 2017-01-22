Close Newborn dying of stroke survives after doctors perform surgery designed for adults ABC News , WHAS 6:04 PM. EST January 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (ABC News) -- The physicians weren't sure if the surgery had ever been performed on a newborn. Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family stands tall after multiple tragedies Weekend anchor Kayla Moody announces engagement Wedding photographer arrested in Floyd Co. Town council fights to remove police chief Injured dog brings attention to vacant homes First Alert Storm Team Forecast: Saturday evening weather Rally to keep 2nd Street Kroger open U of L elects interim president Search suspended until early Sunday for missing 2-year-old Louisville restaurant named best in nation More Stories Missing 2-year-old found dead in creek Jan 22, 2017, 5:59 a.m. Frankfort woman dies after Thursday crash near downtown Jan 22, 2017, 5:29 p.m. Indiana residents hope Pence keeps their interests in mind Jan 22, 2017, 6:10 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs