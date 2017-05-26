National Wine Day: Wine 101

Many are enjoying their evening with a glass in hand. (Photo: KXVA)

Many enjoying their evenings with a glass in hand.

Thursday was National Wine Day.

Katy Olson is a manager at The Mill in Abilene, where wine is their specialty.

“There’s so many things you can learn about wine -- from reds to whites to sweet to dry,” Olson said.

Olson said the key to keep the taste fresh is in the storage.

“White wines tend to be a little bit more cold and then red wines can be room temp. But since Texas is so hot, we tend to keep them a little bit cooler like in the sixties,” Olson said.

It’s natural to leave your bottle standing straight up, but it might not be the best practice.

“Laying them on their side is good just ‘cause it can help the cork stay hydrated,” Olson said.

She said the wine travels long distances before it gets in your glass.

“We have them all over from the United States, Washington, California, Texas wines,” Olson said.

But many grapes are grown in Abilene.

She said there’s a flavor for everyone.

“I wouldn’t write off wine because there’s such a wide variety."

