Moms can't stop praising this 'hot mess' Facebook post about dishes

Then this Facebook post shared by 2.5 thousand others and quickly growing on the Where the Eff is my Handbook Facebook Page speaks to you.

Danielle Silverstein admits to being a hot-mess mom who, among other things, “doesn’t do dishes at night before I go to bed.”

In the post, Silverstein admits that she does not have it all together.

“NEVER ONCE HAVE I THOUGHT TO MYSELF, ‘OMG, I THINK I’M ACTUALLY TACKLING THIS WHOLE PARENTHOOD THING.'”

In fact, Silverstein lists all the many ways she doesn’t perfectly parent. It’s a surprisingly, oddly comforting list to moms and dads who fall short of Instagram-ready parenting.

She’s the mom who…



Doesn’t do dishes at night before I go to bed. I do dishes when I get around to doing dishes.

Grabs her kids’ clothes out of the dryer in the morning because nothing is folded and put away.

Forgets to send in forms and gets calls reminding me that, yes, I need to send in those forms.

Misses a birthday party or an appointment from time to time because I forgot to put it in my calendar.

Screams all morning to get the kids out of the house because we are all running late.

Packs a crazy, one-food-group lunch because I haven’t gotten around to going food shopping.

The self-identified “hot-mess mom” says she has piles of stuff everywhere in her house. But she provides another list that makes it clear that she takes care of what, or who, is most important.

She’s also the mom…

Whose kids are safe.

Whose kids are, for the most part, happy.

Whose home has lots of love and laughter.

Who cheers on her kids and is their biggest fan.

Who is constantly working to show her kids they are accepted no matter what.

Who takes her kids to do cool stuff and have great experiences.

Who loves being a mom.

Silverstein concludes her keepin’-it-real post with a shout-out to hot-mess mamas everywhere:

“I’m definitely a hot-mess mom, but dammit, I’m still pretty fabulous,” she writes, adding:

“MY FELLOW HOT-MESS MOMS….YOU ARE DAMN FABULOUS!!!!”

Silverstein told All the Moms she began the Facebook page and website, Where the Eff is My Handbook in April with fellow mom Farrah Maliavksy to let moms know “it’s OK not to be perfect.”

“Women really seem to be so appreciative of the fact that we embrace our mom fails and know that there truly is no guide to get us through this, so it’s all just trial and error,” Silverstein said.

“As long as we’re putting as much love, kindness, and fun into this crazy journey, then we’re doing an awesome job. Everything else is just icing on the cake.”

