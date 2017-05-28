Mom carrying baby with fatal condition to full term will help her find closure

(Photo: The Rogers Family/Inside Edition, Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- Even though doctors have given her baby no chance of surviving after birth, Brandi Rogers hopes carrying her daughter to term will help her find closure.

The 25-year-old mom from Effingham, South Carolina, is seven months pregnant with her baby, Emersyn, who's been diagnosed with anencephaly. According to doctors, the little girl will be born without parts of her brain and skull, and she is expected to die shortly after birth.

Rogers and her husband, Michael, 29, were given the option to terminate the pregnancy or induce early labor, but they instead decided to carry the baby until she is ready to be born via C-section.

“We’re going to get to see her and hold her. That gives me a lot of peace," Brandi Rogers told InsideEdition.com. "She is loved, and I want to celebrate her like I do [my other kids]."

She added that even if, "I terminated or induced early, I’m going to walk away at the end of the day without a baby.”

Rogers, mother to 1-year-old Haigan and 3-year-old Lawson, said the hardest part will be helping her children get through the loss.

“It’s going to be hard to explain to Lawson, my son, why we’re not bringing her home,” she said, explaining Haigan already knows he’s about to have another younger sister. “My main focus is to make sure he’s not scarred from it and doing it in the right way for his age.”

Rogers said she hopes Emersyn’s body can be donated in the name of science, since she will be too tiny to donate her organs for transplant.

“If something good can come from using Emersyn’s organs to look into what could cause anencephaly, maybe one day they’ll have a cure and another family doesn’t have to feel the way we’re feeling,” Rogers said. “There’s a lot of good in that.”

To donate to the family, visit their GoFundMe page

Inside Edition