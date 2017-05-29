Missouri woman gives birth to 13-pound baby naturally

Baby Finnis (Photo: Lauren Flaugher, Custom)

Lauren Flaugher said she knew her son would be a bit large based on a scan carried out at 20 weeks but she never would have guessed just how big.

“The day before we had him, I had an appointment with the midwife and she guessed he would be 9-and-a-half, 10 pounds," Flaugher told InsideEdition.com. "We had no idea he would be 13 pounds."

After the mom gave birth without the use of drugs on May 3, the nurse tried to weigh baby Finnis on the spring scale usually used for newborns. But he was too heavy for it.

“She turned to me and said, ‘this isn’t going to work.’ At first I thought maybe they were trying to joke with me,” Flaugher said. "I thought, ‘oh my gosh, he must be enormous.’”

Flaugher's midwives pulled out the digital scale and the big bundle of joy weighed in at 13 pounds and .5 ounces.

“I kept saying, 'this can’t be right. This isn’t real life.' It was pretty incredible,” Flaugher said.

Flaugher said she had no complications and had a normal pregnancy. Finnis' 3-year-old sister, Aurea, was also a big baby, born at 9 pounds and 5 ounces.

“He decided he had to outdo his big sister,” she said.

