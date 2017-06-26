Man filmed apparently grading student papers during music festival

As hundreds of thousands packed the fields of Worthy Farm in England for the Glastonbury Music & Arts Festival over the weekend, one man was spotted grading papers instead of rocking out. (Photo: Provided to Inside Edition by chrisjlongman/Twitter)

(INSIDE EDITION) -- As hundreds of thousands packed the fields of Worthy Farm in England for the Glastonbury Music & Arts Festival over the weekend, one man was spotted grading papers instead of rocking out.

Twitter user Chris Longman attended Liam Gallagher’s set at the festival Saturday evening when he spotted a man apparently looking over and correcting papers.

Longman posted a 14-second clip of the teacher doing his work while the former Oasis singer was belting away. His caption: “When you’ve got a deadline Monday but Liam Gallagher is life.”

“He sat down the entire time during Liam Gallagher’s set,” Longman told InsideEdition.com. “[He] didn’t look up once from his paper to watch him.”

Longman also observed that the man wasn’t talking to anyone and may have come alone.

Gallagher, who is set to release his solo debut later this year, performed for an hour.

At the end of the Manchester-born singer’s set, he performed an a cappella version of the Oasis tune “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” dedicating it to the victims of the recent West London high-rise fire at Grenfell Tower and last month’s Manchester Arena bombing after an Ariana Grande concert.

“Don’t Look Back In Anger” has become the anthem of healing for the city of Manchester and the victims of the May 22 attacks which claimed the lives of 22 people.

The Glastonbury festival, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, attracted hundreds of acts from all over the world from various music genres.

This year’s line-up includes Radiohead, Foo Fighters, The xx, Run the Jewels, Katy Perry, Barry Gibb, The Jacksons and Ed Sheeran.

