Halloween life hacks: Scare up an easy pumpkin carving

Make an easy "smoking" pumpkin by putting a small bowl of hot water inside a jack-o'-lantern. Drop a chunk of dry ice into the water, and watch the fog come pouring out of the pumpkin.

We bought our dry ice from Mitchell's Ice Cream in Strongsville for $1.95 per pound.

PUMPKIN CARVING WITH COOKIE CUTTERS

If you don't have time to carve a pumpkin, try using cookie cutters in Halloween shapes.

Scrape out the insides of a pumpkin until about an inch thick. Use a rubber mallet to pound the cookie cutters into the pumpkin. Push the pumpkin shapes out -- and you're done!

If you have a hard time getting the cookie cutter out, simply use a pair of pliers, or try pushing the cookie cutter back out the way it went in.

SPOOKY EYES

Cut scary-looking eye holes in paper towel rolls or paper tubes. Stick a few glow sticks inside, or battery tea lights, then hide the tubes in bushes.

The glowing eyes will make people wonder... who's watching?

DIY HALLOWEEN FACE PAINT

Make your own Halloween face paint with a few ingredients at home.

Mix together equal parts of mild face lotion and cornstarch until it becomes a thick mixture. Stir in some olive oil, which keeps the mixture from caking. Mix enough oil to make the paint base smooth, but not too watery. Next, add a pea-sized amount of kids' washable paint. Add more corn starch if you want a thicker paint paste.

