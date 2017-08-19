Little girl whose family couldn't afford a bike gets surprise gift from paramedics

The San Antonio Fire Department surprised Hope Rhoades, 3, with a bike and safety gear after realizing her family couldn't afford one. (Courtesy of Eddie Gonzalez)

ABC News ) -- Hope Rhoades, 3, is having the best week ever.

The San Antonio Fire Department surprised her with a bike, training wheels, helmet and knee pads after learning her family couldn’t afford one.

“She was just through the moon,” Hope’s mom, Brandy Rhoades, 36, told ABC News.

The paramedics first met Hope when they were called to her house because of a small emergency.

“We were outside and she ran up the stairs and I was telling her to come down because it was dangerous and she starts coming down and she misstepped and she took a tumble,” her mom explained. "They checked her out and she was OK and she connected really well with one of the paramedics because he has a daughter too."

The emergency workers noticed that Hope’s family seemed to have limited financial means and wanted to do something special for her.

Paramedic Rene Bocanegra noticed Hope playing with a Monster High doll and remembered his daughter had outgrown her Monster High bike and knew Hope would love to have it.

After a few failed attempts, his colleagues were finally able to drop the bike off, much to the surprise of the family.

“I was speechless. I was so moved that I was actually starting to cry,” said Rhoades. “They made her day. My daughter was just so incredibly happy. They were able to fulfill a dream for her that I couldn’t.”

Eddie Gonzalez, an engineer with the fire department, captured the heartwarming moment on camera and shared it on Facebook.

Rhoades said her daughter’s birthday was on Aug. 6 so the new bike couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I can’t think of guys with more open arms or big hearts,” said the overjoyed mom. “We are so thankful. My daughter is so happy. All she can talk about is her bike and their fire truck and their ambulance.”

Bocanegra said Hope is a sweet little girl who was already asking her mom if she could wear her new knee pads and helmet all day.

“Watching her smile today was awesome,” he said.

