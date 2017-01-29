Late LMPD detective's notes aids man in finding prized Camaro

Michigan native Eric Worth stands by his reassembled 1969 Super Sport Camaro. His vehicle was stolen during the Street Rod Nationals in Louisville on Aug. 5, 2016 and later found disassembled. (Photo: LMPD, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A viral story of a man’s prized Camaro stolen from last year’s Street Rod Nationals now has a happy ending.

Michigan native Eric Worth was in town to show off his 1969 Super Sport Camaro during the annual car show.

His prized possession that he owned since he was 15 was stolen sometime on August 5.

Worth posted the news of the missing vehicle on social media and it went viral, even making national headlines.

Metro Police Detective Jason Schweitzer was assigned to the case and had “substantial amounts of local and national crime tips” on Worth’s case.

Officials say Detective Schweitzer actively worked on this case until his death in October. Detectives from the 6th Division continued working the case using notes and tips left behind by Detective Schweitzer.

LMPD said working with the 9th Mobile Division and officers from Probation and Parole, they were able to investigate leads which led to the recovery of the Camaro. It was found disassembled in a garage.

Detectives notified Worth of their findings before the Christmas holiday and he told them it was the “best Christmas present ever,” according to a Jan. 27 post on Facebook.

LMPD said Worth made the drive back to Louisville to retake possession of his vehicle.

He and a group of friends reassembled the Camaro at LMPD’s 6th Division headquarters from the parts recovered.

Worth thanked LMPD officers and the late Detective Schweitzer for “recovering something that it much more than just a car to him.”

The investigation into the stolen vehicle is ongoing.

This is an update to a case of Det. Jason Schweitzer that received national attention. It involves a 1969 Super Sport... Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Friday, January 27, 2017

