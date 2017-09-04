Labor Day Hike, Bike & Paddle draws huge crowd to Waterfront Park

(WHAS11) -- A warm, sunny Labor Day morning brought hundreds to Louisville’s Waterfront Park for the Hike, Bike & Paddle event on Monday. The twice-annual event has become a holiday tradition in Kentuckiana that many say they look forward to every year.

The Hike Bike & Paddle is held every Memorial and Labor Day where people take their pick from a 5k hike, 9.5-mile bike ride or a paddle on the Ohio River.

The event is now in its 11th year and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says it's amazing to see how the community has embraced the idea.

“Everyone's happy, they come from all over the city, everybody's getting an early morning workout in so it's just a great way to start the day,” said Fischer.

From Zumba to Thai Chi, there's something for everyone, even the furry friends.

“We’ve got everything from floating dogs out here to 90-year-old grandmas riding their bikes out here so I think it's going to be a record crowd,” said Fischer.

People participating say the Hike, Bike & Paddle exemplifies this unique and proud community by giving people across the area the chance to exercise while exploring the city by foot, bike or boat.





