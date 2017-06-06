Kentucky Kingdom: At least 640 season passes purchased with stolen credit card information

Kentucky Kingdom (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WAHS11) -- Kentucky Kingdom is continuing to investigate after 640 season passes were purchased with stolen credit card information.

Kentucky Kingdom said through their investigation they have found 11 credit card numbers were stolen and then used to buy passes at the park’s early bird discount price of $59.95. Officials from Kentucky Kingdom say people were persuaded to buy the passes at cheaper discounts.

The passes that were purchased illegally came to a total of $38,000. Kentucky Kingdom says, as they continue to investigate, the number of illegally purchased passes could grow.

The passes purchased illegally will not be valid or honored by the park.

Those individuals whose credit card information was stolen will be contacted by Kentucky Kingdom and be given a full refund.

Officials said the passes are only available via their website www.kentuckykingdom.com, at the park or at area Kroger locations. The current price of $59.95 expires Tuesday at midnight and then will go up to $99.95.

