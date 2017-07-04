Kentuckiana families head to park for 4th of July fun (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Not everyone heads to lakes or even the Jeffersonville waterfront for July 4th. Many Kentuckiana families grab their own spot at local parks to honor Independence Day.

This is a tradition for the Jones family to set up at Louisville's Shawnee Park.

“We don't miss a holiday when we aren't together, me and my sister and my mother,” Sherry Jones said.

From the young to young at heart, the 4th of July holiday for most, is centered around time with loved ones.

“We might have a little piece of bread, but we are going to celebrate and thank the Lord, it's not so much about the goodness of the country as much as it is about the goodness of God to me,” Jones said.

For Sabrina Harris, 81, who shares a birthday with America, she says she is just thankful to be here. She was just released from the hospital after having blood issues.

“As soon as they admitted me to the hospital I started saying I need to be home on my birthday,” Harris said

Luckily, health and doctors were on her side.

Harris says she didn't always like sharing the glory with Independence Day. “I’d always say this celebration was not America's birthday, it was my birthday!”

The 4th of July is more than loud noises and good food. For many, it is a time of love and one more opportunity to give thanks.

“That's what I tell all the people. I say every morning. I am glad that I am here and I say a prayer for all of you who have helped keep me here,” Harris said.

