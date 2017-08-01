Kathy Griffin shaves off signature red locks in solidarity with sister who has cancer

Kathy Griffin (Photo: Kathy Griffin/Twitter, Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- Kathy Griffin’s trademark red locks are all gone, for a good cause.

The controversial comic buzzed off her locks in solidarity with her sister, Joyce, who's battling cancer.



In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

In a photo posted to Twitter Monday, Griffin’s mom, Maggie, has a shocked look on her face while rubbing her daughter’s head.

Her mother also tweeted that her famous daughter is a “wonderful human being.”



My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being https://t.co/sEEDEBXMoR — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) July 31, 2017

Joyce is actually Griffin’s second sibling to receive a cancer diagnosis. Her older brother, Gary, passed away in 2014 when he was 63.

The My Life on the D-List star has been keeping a low profile since she came under fire for holding a severed head that bore the image of President Trump.

She says she is no longer under federal investigation and the case is closed.

