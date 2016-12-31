Ringing in the New Year at ‘Lou Year's Eve'

Lou Year's Eve 2016

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – There are only a few hours left in 2016, and an event in downtown Louisville is helping thousands ring in the New Year.

"Lou Year's Eve" is taking over downtown Louisville and activities are planned up until midnight.

From live music to performers, the city wanted to offer everybody a safe and fun option for this holiday.

The city expects around 10,000 people to come out to "Lou Year's Eve.”

There are 40 performances and activities split between 15 different spots around downtown.

Those include live music, dancers, and improv shows.

It is a family-friendly event, but there is also a beer garden for those of you who are kid-free.

Instead of a ball drop Louisville is switching it up. The city will be raising Kentucky's largest disco ball and do a countdown to midnight.

Tickets are still available. They cost $10 and kids’ tickets are $5.

West Main Street is closed from 4th to 9th for the event. That closure will last until Sunday morning at 6.