Plans announced for Light Up Louisville

Light Up Louisville (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It's a holiday tradition here in Louisville and on Tuesday we learned the plans for the 37th annual Light Up Louisville.

A vendor village and live entertainment will be set up at Jefferson Square Park beginning at four on Black Friday, Nov. 24, ahead of the Lots of Lights parade at 6:30 p.m.

At the end of the parade, Santa Claus will help flip the switch, lighting up downtown Louisville and the city's Christmas tree as a firework show lights up the sky.

Mayor Greg Fischer said the event isn't just about fun, but also allows you to give back to the community.

“Louisville is an international symbol for compassion and Holiday in the City gives us another opportunity to show once again how much we deserve that title. We will promote special promotions to benefit local charitable organizations such as Toys for Tots toy drive on Friday, Dec. 1st,” Fischer said.

Construction is already underway on an ice skating rink at Holiday Square, that's at the former Aegon Plaza at 4th and Jefferson Streets. The rink will be open from Nov. 23 until Jan. 1.

© 2017 WHAS-TV