It's Festivus, for the rest of us!

Celebrated on December 23, Festivus is a secular holiday created by a family in New York as an antidote to the commercialization of Christmas. It was popularized by the sitcom Seinfeld in 1997.

Holiday staples include the annual "Airing of Grievances" and using an aluminum pole as a Christmas tree stand-in.

Former Seinfeld writer Dan O’Keefe says his father created Festivus “to celebrate the anniversary of his first date with my mom." And then it grew into “a family holiday that didn’t have political or religious connotations, just for us.”

