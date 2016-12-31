Hundreds ring in 2017 at Louisville landmark

Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - On New Year's Eve, many across Kentuckiana sent 2016 out in style. That included dozens of venues on Fourth Street Live.

We talked to lots of people tonight about what 2016 meant to them and what they’re most looking forward to in the year ahead.

“Moved up in my company that I work at and trying to establish myself and get my feet up underneath me. It’s been pretty good," Joshua Varble said.

“Big year- we got a house, we got engaged. It’s been a record year, yeah," Rachel Foster and her fiancé, Michael Graff, said.

From the bling to the ball, New Year’s Eve can help everyone get ready to take on another 365 days of adventure.

“Start fresh and try to do better. Do better for other people," Jace Winders said.

“I’m kind of looking forward just to a fresh start in the sense of re-finding myself as who I am. I’m a millennial so I like to figure out where I am and where I want to be in my life and kind of go from there and see what 2017 has in store for me. I kind of learned a lot and grew up in the sense of 2016. So, I’m excited," Morgan Reinert said.

“Stay safe. Live day by day. Be respectful of people," Varble said.

“I hope everybody has as great of a 2017 as we do," Foster said.

