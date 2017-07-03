Young woman reading a book at beach (Photo: haveseen)

A holiday weekend always gives people a chance to sit back with a good book and relax. Whether you’re enjoying it alone on the beach or with your children, here are a few recommended reads for the Fourth of July weekend.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Although originally published in 1985, this story has become a sensation not only on bestsellers’ lists, but a popular television show over the last year as well. The Handmaid’s Tale follows a totalitarian theocracy that has taken over the U.S. government and taken away women’s rights.

See Me

Nicholas Spark’s newest love story, a couple in love are, as is custom to Sparks’ tragedies, threatened by secrets from the past. The story follows two people who meet by chance who try to plan a future together, despite past demons. A nice beach read for your pure romantic.

Camino Island

Currently #1 on the New York Times Bestseller List, Camino Island follows a bookstore owner in a sleepy town in Florida who doubles as a black-market book dealer and a young novelist with a case of writer’s block. When the novelist tries to infiltrate the black-market, she may learn too much. A mysterious novel for the holiday weekend.

Hidden Figures

Now a major motion picture, Hidden Figures follows a group of black mathematicians who, though faced with challenges of segregation and sexism, helped advance the United States in not only the space race but the Cold War.

The Day the Crayons Quit

A schoolboy finds letters addressed to him, which turn out to be from his crayons, complaining about how tired they are of being stereotyped by their colors. Red is sick of drawing apples and fire engines, Green is bored of dinosaurs and frogs, the list goes on.

She Persisted

This children’s book, written by Chelsea Clinton, tells stories of women including Harriet Tubman, Nellie Bly, Oprah Winfrey, Sally Ride and more. A book to remind little girls to dream big, and learn tenacity from the women whose stories are told here throughout history.

The Book with No Pictures

The Office writer and star B.J. Novak writes a children’s book with no illustrations at all, and he instructs every reader of the book to read aloud every single word…even if the words are silly sounds or made up words. A fun read aloud with your child!

The Sun is Also a Star

Two teenagers from families of immigrants- cross paths in New York City on the most important day of both of their lives. So naturally they fall in love. A book for a young adult or any romantic looking for a love story.

The Hate U Give

A 16-year-old girl watches a police officer kill her friend. A more serious summer read, a short story written originally by a senior at Belhaven University, this book follows a young girl who struggles with the aftermath of seeing her unarmed best friend Khalil shot by a police officer. It tells the story of living in two worlds, the poor black neighborhood where she lives and the suburban prep school she goes to school with.

Courage to Soar

Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles, talks about her passion working towards the Olympics, her childhood and the hard work and determination, along with faith- that got her to where she is today. She takes you through her childhood in foster care to her goal of winning a spot on the 2016 Olympic team.

Whether you’re looking for a serious or fun summer read, kick back in the sun and soak up some books this holiday weekend!

