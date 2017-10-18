Halloween events and times around Kentuckiana

Below are some Halloween events and official trick-or-treat times.
Members of the social media website Nextdoor.com can check out their Candy Map to see which houses are giving out candy in their area.
INDIANA
Corydon
Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
Trick or Treat at the Track at Harrison County Fairgrounds
Oct. 31 at 6 - 9 p.m.
Charlestown
Halloween Weekend at the Charlestown State Park
Oct. 20-22
Clarksville
First Baptist Clarksville Trunk or Treat
Oct 29 4 - 6 p.m.
Trunk or Treat, Hayride, Costume Contest
Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.
Sellersburg
Official trick-or-treat times
Oct 31 6 - 9 p.m.
New Washington
Trunk or Treat (at the elementary school)
Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
Jeffersonville
Official trick-or-treat times
Oct 31 6 - 9 p.m.
Speed
Speed Memorial Church Christian Education Trunk or Treat
Oct. 27 6 - 8 p.m.
Lexington, Ind.
Trunk or Treat (New Bethal Church)
Oct. 29 4- 6 p.m
Hanover
Trunk or Treat with the Rebel Regiment
Southwestern High School
Oct. 31 5-630 p.m.
Madison
Red, White & Boo (at Brown Gymnasium)
Oct. 31 6 - 8 p.m.
New Albany
Oct. 22 5 - 7 p.m.
Oct 28 5 - 8 p.m.
Borden
Official trick-or-treat times
Oct. 31 5:30-7 p.m.
Henryville
Oct. 30 6-8 p.m.
Utica
Official trick-or-treat times
Oct. 31 6-9 p.m.
Marengo
Official trick-or-treat times
Oct. 31 3-8 p.m.
Paoli
Official trick-or-treat times
Oct. 31 6-9 p.m.
Seymour
Official trick-or-treat times
Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
Salem
Official trick-or-treat times
Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
Scottsburg
Oct. 31 6 - 8:30 p.m.
Starlight
Oct. 29
KENTUCKY
Jefferson County
Sullivan University Trunk-or-Treat (Sullivan University College of Pharmacy)
Oct. 28 4-6 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat (St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church)
Oct. 27 7 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat (Third Lutheran Church)
Oct. 27 6 - 8p.m.
Kentucky Flea Market Halloween Spooktacular
Oct. 28-30
Dreams with Wings Jack O'Lantern Stroll (Slugger Field)
Oct. 20 6-9 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat (Fairdale Christian Church)
Oct. 28 5-7 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat (River Educational Center)
Oct. 21 5 - 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 11 - 3 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat at the Track (Churchill Downs)
Oct. 30 2-6 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat (Sojourn in Jeffersontown)
Oct 29 5-7 p.m.
Oct 28 4:30 - 8 p.m.
Oct 21 12 - 8 p.m.
Derby Park Flea Market Halloween Family Fun Fest
Oct 29 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
St. Matthews Baptist Church Trunk or Treat
Oct 31 6 - 8 p.m.
Oct 28 showtimes at 1, 2, and 3 p.m.
Oldham County
Halloween in Downtown La Grange
Oct. 28 11-3 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat (Crestwood Animal Hospital)
Oct. 28 5 - 7 p.m.
Fall Festival (Ballardsville Baptist)
Oct. 29 5-7 p.m.
Hardin County
Oct 21 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Henry County
Oct. 28 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 6- 7:30 p.m.
Holgate Village Trick or Treat
Oct 28 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Shelby County
Halloween Harvest Festival at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass
Oct. 28 3 p.m.
Nelson County
Oct. 27 3-9 p.m.
*Additional counties and events will be added.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs