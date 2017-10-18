WHAS
Close

Halloween events and times around Kentuckiana

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:31 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

Below are some Halloween events and official trick-or-treat times.

Members of the social media website Nextdoor.com can check out their Candy Map to see which houses are giving out candy in their area. 

INDIANA

Corydon

 

Halloween Parade

Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

Trick or Treat at the Track at Harrison County Fairgrounds

Oct. 31 at 6 - 9 p.m.

 

Charlestown

 

Halloween Weekend at the Charlestown State Park

Oct. 20-22 

 

Clarksville

 

First Baptist Clarksville Trunk or Treat

Oct 29 4 - 6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, Hayride, Costume Contest

Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

 

Sellersburg

 

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct 31 6 - 9 p.m.

 

New Washington

 

Trunk or Treat (at the elementary school)

Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

 

Jeffersonville

 

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct 31 6 - 9 p.m.

 

Speed

 

Speed Memorial Church Christian Education Trunk or Treat

Oct. 27 6 - 8 p.m.

 

Lexington, Ind.

 

Trunk or Treat (New Bethal Church)

Oct. 29 4-  6 p.m

 

Hanover

 

Trunk or Treat with the Rebel Regiment

Southwestern High School

Oct. 31 5-630 p.m.

 

Madison 

 

Red, White & Boo (at Brown Gymnasium)

Oct. 31 6 - 8 p.m.

 

New Albany

 

Sojourn Trunk or Treat

Oct. 22 5 - 7 p.m. 

New Albany Trunk or Treat

Oct 28 5 - 8 p.m.

 

Borden

 

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct. 31 5:30-7 p.m.

 

Henryville

 

Jeep or Treat 

Oct. 30 6-8 p.m.

 

Utica

 

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct. 31 6-9 p.m.

 

Marengo

 

Official trick-or-treat times 

Oct. 31 3-8 p.m.

 

Paoli

 

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct. 31 6-9 p.m.

 

Seymour

 

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

 

Salem

 

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

 

Scottsburg

 

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct. 31 6 - 8:30 p.m. 

 

Starlight

 

Trick-or-treat on the Farm

Oct. 29

 

KENTUCKY

Jefferson County

 

Sullivan University Trunk-or-Treat (Sullivan University College of Pharmacy)

Oct. 28 4-6 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat (St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church)

Oct. 27 7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat (Third Lutheran Church)

Oct. 27 6 - 8p.m.

Kentucky Flea Market Halloween Spooktacular

Oct. 28-30

Dreams with Wings Jack O'Lantern Stroll (Slugger Field)

Oct. 20 6-9 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat (Fairdale Christian Church)

Oct. 28 5-7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat (River Educational Center)

Oct. 21 5 - 7 p.m.

Halloween at Brown Park

Oct. 28 11 - 3 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat at the Track (Churchill Downs)

Oct. 30 2-6 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat (Sojourn in Jeffersontown)

Oct 29 5-7 p.m.

Jeffersontown Pumpkin Fest

Oct 28 4:30 - 8 p.m.

Louisville Halloween Parade

Oct 21 12 - 8 p.m.

Derby Park Flea Market Halloween Family Fun Fest

Oct 29 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

St. Matthews Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

Oct 31 6 - 8 p.m.

Planetarium Fright Light

Oct 28 showtimes at 1, 2, and 3 p.m.

 

Oldham County

 

Halloween in Downtown La Grange

Oct. 28 11-3 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat (Crestwood Animal Hospital)

Oct. 28 5 - 7 p.m.

Fall Festival (Ballardsville Baptist)

Oct. 29 5-7 p.m.

 

Hardin County

 

Glendale Crossing Festival

Oct 21 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 

Henry County

 

Deshler Trick-or-Treat

Oct. 28 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Hamler Trick-or-Treat

Oct. 28 6-  7:30 p.m.

Holgate Village Trick or Treat

Oct 28 5:30 - 7 p.m.

 

Shelby County

 

Halloween Harvest Festival at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

Oct. 28 3 p.m.

 

Nelson County

 

Halloween Spooktacular

Oct. 27 3-9 p.m.

 

*Additional counties and events will be added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories