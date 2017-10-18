Halloween events and times around Kentuckiana

generic halloween graphic 470x264.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

Below are some Halloween events and official trick-or-treat times.

Members of the social media website Nextdoor.com can check out their Candy Map to see which houses are giving out candy in their area.

INDIANA

Corydon

Halloween Parade

Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

Trick or Treat at the Track at Harrison County Fairgrounds

Oct. 31 at 6 - 9 p.m.

Charlestown

Halloween Weekend at the Charlestown State Park

Oct. 20-22

Clarksville

First Baptist Clarksville Trunk or Treat

Oct 29 4 - 6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, Hayride, Costume Contest

Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

Sellersburg

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct 31 6 - 9 p.m.

New Washington

Trunk or Treat (at the elementary school)

Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Jeffersonville

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct 31 6 - 9 p.m.

Speed

Speed Memorial Church Christian Education Trunk or Treat

Oct. 27 6 - 8 p.m.

Lexington, Ind.

Trunk or Treat (New Bethal Church)

Oct. 29 4- 6 p.m

Hanover

Trunk or Treat with the Rebel Regiment

Southwestern High School

Oct. 31 5-630 p.m.

Madison

Red, White & Boo (at Brown Gymnasium)

Oct. 31 6 - 8 p.m.

New Albany

Sojourn Trunk or Treat

Oct. 22 5 - 7 p.m.

New Albany Trunk or Treat

Oct 28 5 - 8 p.m.

Borden

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct. 31 5:30-7 p.m.

Henryville

Jeep or Treat

Oct. 30 6-8 p.m.

Utica

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct. 31 6-9 p.m.

Marengo

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct. 31 3-8 p.m.

Paoli

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct. 31 6-9 p.m.

Seymour

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Salem

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Scottsburg

Official trick-or-treat times

Oct. 31 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Starlight

Trick-or-treat on the Farm

Oct. 29

KENTUCKY

Jefferson County

Sullivan University Trunk-or-Treat (Sullivan University College of Pharmacy)

Oct. 28 4-6 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat (St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church)

Oct. 27 7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat (Third Lutheran Church)

Oct. 27 6 - 8p.m.

Kentucky Flea Market Halloween Spooktacular

Oct. 28-30

Dreams with Wings Jack O'Lantern Stroll (Slugger Field)

Oct. 20 6-9 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat (Fairdale Christian Church)

Oct. 28 5-7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat (River Educational Center)

Oct. 21 5 - 7 p.m.

Halloween at Brown Park

Oct. 28 11 - 3 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat at the Track (Churchill Downs)

Oct. 30 2-6 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat (Sojourn in Jeffersontown)

Oct 29 5-7 p.m.

Jeffersontown Pumpkin Fest

Oct 28 4:30 - 8 p.m.

Louisville Halloween Parade

Oct 21 12 - 8 p.m.

Derby Park Flea Market Halloween Family Fun Fest

Oct 29 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

St. Matthews Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

Oct 31 6 - 8 p.m.

Planetarium Fright Light

Oct 28 showtimes at 1, 2, and 3 p.m.

Oldham County

Halloween in Downtown La Grange

Oct. 28 11-3 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat (Crestwood Animal Hospital)

Oct. 28 5 - 7 p.m.

Fall Festival (Ballardsville Baptist)

Oct. 29 5-7 p.m.

Hardin County

Glendale Crossing Festival

Oct 21 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Henry County

Deshler Trick-or-Treat

Oct. 28 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Hamler Trick-or-Treat

Oct. 28 6- 7:30 p.m.

Holgate Village Trick or Treat

Oct 28 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Shelby County

Halloween Harvest Festival at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

Oct. 28 3 p.m.

Nelson County

Halloween Spooktacular

Oct. 27 3-9 p.m.

