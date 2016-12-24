Baptist Health prepare little bundles of joy with Christmas stocking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – New parents at Baptist Health received some special stockings on Christmas Eve filled with their little newborn bundles of joy.

Hospital staff continue their annual stocking stuffing tradition by putting each baby born on Christmas Eve in their very own Christmas stocking.

This tradition started nearly 25 years ago and is funded by the hospital’s Auxiliary through gift shop sales and other fundraisers.

The babies also received handmade holiday hats.