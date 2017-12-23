5 things to binge-watch over Christmas weekend

Will Ferrell and Ed Asner in a scene from the motion picture Elf. --- DATE TAKEN: rec'd 08/03 By Alan Markfield New Line Cinema HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX3835 (Photo: ALAN MARKFIELD, NEW LINE CINEMA)

(USA Today) - Deck the halls and get the figgy pudding ready, Christmas is finally here.

The holiday falls on a Monday this year, which gives many of us an extra-long weekend to spend time with family, exchange gifts and, potentially, catch up on some movies and TV.

Whether you're looking to re-watch Christmas classics, see a great film you missed earlier this year or binge some new shows, we've got five recommendations that are available to rent or stream. Figgy pudding not included.

If you want a classic Christmas movie: White Christmas

The music, the magic, the Christmas spirit, there's nothing like revisiting this stone-cold classic, with pitch-perfect performances from Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney. Crosby and Danny Kaye star as musicians who join up with two sisters (Clooney and Vera-Ellen) to help their former commander save his lodge.

Stream it on Netflix.

If you prefer a modern Christmas classic: Elf

If your style is more modern humor, then Will Ferrell's 2003 holiday comedy is probably on your list. The story of a human raised as one of Santa's elves who rejoins the real world only to find it not as merry and bright as the North Pole is becoming quite the Christmas perennial.

Rent it on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.

If you're getting ready for Oscars season: The Big Sick

You'll be hearing more about this sweet and smart romantic comedy as the Oscars race heats up. It follows a man (Kumail Nanjiani) who bonds with his girlfriend's (Zoe Kazan) parents (Ray Romano and Holly Hunter) when she falls into a sudden and mysterious coma. The film, a semi-autobiographical story from Silicon Valley star Nanjiani and his real-life wife, Emily V. Gordon, has been nominated for two SAG Awards.

Stream it on Amazon.

If you want something easy, family-friendly and nostalgic: Fuller House

Netflix dropped the second half of the third season of Fuller House on Friday, Dec. 22, just in time for some group-bingeing. The nine episodes should resolve the cliffhanger that left D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Steve (Scott Weinger), and Matt (John Brotherton) in a pesky love triangle.

Stream it on Netflix.

If you've already finished The Crown: Victoria

Queen Elizabeth II owes a lot to Queen Victoria, the now second-longest reigning monarch in UK history. If you love the lush costumes and palace intrigue of Netflix's drama, try this chronicle of Victoria's early years from PBS. Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman stars, and the series begins with her as an 18-year-old queen. The first season is only eight episodes, so it should be easy to catch up before Season 2 returns to PBS on Jan. 14.

Stream it on Amazon.

