Cop uses lunch cooler to save 2 puppies left inside hot car

Photo via Billie Jean Shaw/NBC Charlotte.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WCNC) -- Two puppies are recovering after a Rock Hill Police officer rescued them from a car in nearly 100-degree weather.

The pups were spotted inside a vehicle at the Cherry Park Shopping Center parking lot around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the blazing sun. The officer said the puppies were so overheated, she had to put the pups in a cooler to bring their temperatures down.

Their owner, Latoya Reid, is accused of leaving the dogs in the car while she was getting her hair done. The temperatures at the time of the incident was 94 degrees.

Officer Robin Gander's quick thinking saved the pups' lives.

Officer Robin Gander. Photo via Billie Jean Shaw/NBC Charlotte.

"The only thing I had on me was my food cooler that I kept my lunch in," Gander said. "I was able to put them so they sat in my cooler. They both fit in there and (I) just started blasting the AC."

Latoya Reid. Photo via Rock Hill Police.

Reid was arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals.

Studies show, even in 60-degree weather, on a sunny day a car can get up to 100 degrees in just minutes -- even with the windows cracked.

NBC Charlotte's Billie Jean Shaw talked to Dr. Robin LePardo of Central Carolinas Animal Hospital about what that means for pets.

“The fur will insulate their bodies and then they start having clots, the clots can go to their brain and they can die.”

