Texas dad's tie choice at son's graduation wins over the internet

AUSTIN, TX -- One dad proved that he has what it takes to be the very best like no one ever was at parenting.

18-year-old Dylan Olivo recently graduated from high school and was surprised when his dad showed up to his graduation wearing a present he had given his father in first grade.

Fast forward eleven years, Dylan's dad, Robert surprised him by wearing his son's homemade Pokemon necktie and it has now gone viral.

I made this tie for my dad when I was in 1st grade. 11 years later he wears it to my graduation :') pic.twitter.com/VNqEXpxTc3 — Dylan🎐 (@themindofd) June 1, 2017

