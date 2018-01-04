848 balloons: Kingston community helps child celebrate last chemo treatment

The Kingston, Tennessee, community helped 6-year-old Addie Moore celebrate her last chemotherapy treatment. Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo: WBIR)

KINGSTON, TENN. - Six-year-old Addie Moore had much more to celebrate than just a day off from school on Thursday.

The freezing temps canceled school at Kingston Elementary but Addie, her friends and a few University of Tennessee cheerleaders still braved the weather because Addie had big news.

"[It's] representing the end of my last chemo and my treatments," Addie said.

In 2015, she was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer and has been receiving treatment at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

"She's doing really good. She's got her energy back," said her mother Ali Moore.

This past December, Addie completed her last day of chemotherapy.

"We are having a 'no mo chemo' celebration today. Addie has finished her treatments of two-and-a-half years, 848 days of cancer treatments," said her grandmother Gena Moore.

Her classmates, friends and family prepared to hold a balloon release until the frigid air deflated their idea Thursday morning.

"So we went to check on the balloons and they were all deflated, so we had to start over, but we had a bunch donated, like 500 donated from all over Roane County and Knox County as well," Gena Moore said.

With the community's help, it didn't take long to inflate the 848 balloons.

Each person held a balloon as they celebrated, 'No mo chemo!' and let the balloons go in the frigid sky.

The Kingston, Tennessee, community helped 6-year-old Addie Moore celebrate her last chemotherapy treatment. Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo: WBIR)

Each balloon representing a day of her cancer fight floated away forever.

"It was pretty," Addie said.

