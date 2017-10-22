Haunted Pumpkin Slime: A spooktacular Halloween craft creation

Looking for a fun, mess-free Halloween project? Haunted Pumpkin Slime is an easy and creative craft that'll get both kids and adults in the Halloween spirit!

Haunted Pumpkin Slime

Ingredients:

1/2 tbsp of baking soda

1 1/4 tbsp of contact lens solution

5 oz clear school glue

Your choice of .356 fl oz glitter glues

Instructions:

Find a bowl, cup, or plate to mix your slime in Pour out the entire contents of the 5 oz school glue into the bowl Add 1/2 tbsp of baking soda and mix Add glitter glues and mix (add however many you want!) Add 1 tbsp of contact lens solution Mix until slime forms and it begins to get harder to mix Take the slime out and begin kneading with both of your hands If needed, add 1/4 tbsp contact lens solution to make the slime less sticky

For more Halloween crafting fun, you can visit your local Michaels for upcoming classes. For specific times and locations, visit michaels.com/classes.

Happy Halloween!

