Halloween safety: 9 tips to protect young kids and teens

Multi-ethnic children dressed in Halloween costumes (Photo: Ariel Skelley, Getty Images/Blend Images)

It’s Halloween weekend and we wanted to pass along some safety tips.

Whether they’re trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treating, these tips will ensure young children and teens make it safely back into their beds.

1. Make sure all children are accompanied by a responsible adult.

A small number of children go missing on Halloween every year, but this year, let’s all make sure no child vanishes.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the best way to ensure that is walking alongside your children while they trick-or-treat.

2. Make sure your children know your emergency contact information.

The best line of defense is teaching kids their full name, address and both parents’ phone numbers, according to law enforcement.

Take an extra step and include this information inside or on their costumes.

3. Remember the porch lights’ rule of thumb.

Stay in familiar and well-lit areas. Besides minimizing the frustration of your trick-or-treaters, it will keep them safe.

But if you choose to trick-or-treat in unfamiliar areas this year, make sure to carry reflectors, flashlights and glow sticks.

4. Drive slow and alert.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, about 5.5 pedestrian deaths have occurred on Halloween in every major metropolitan area since 1990.

Pedestrians have the right of way and police will be setting up extra DUI tasks forces this Halloween. So drive carefully!

5. Make sure costumes are light, fire-resistant and reflect light.

Even in well-lit areas, drivers cannot see children in dark costumes. Make sure to carry light objects, but not candles. All it takes is three seconds for a Halloween costume to go up in flames.

Check the weather forecast where you live. For the warmer climates, bring plenty of water.

6. Check all candy.

The first modern tampered candy case happened in 2000, when a child was pricked by a candy bar needle. Law enforcement said if the candy looks tampered with, it probably was. Throw it away.

FOR TEENS:

7. Use the buddy system.

Teens are least likely to be harmed, abducted or get into trouble when they use the buddy system. They are safest in groups of five or more, according to law enforcement.

8. Don’t leave parties with people you don’t know.

Is your teen skipping trick-or-treating this year and going to parties? Remind them not to leave with people they don’t know.

They are 25 times more likely to get hurt on Halloween if they leave with unfamiliar people, according to law enforcement.

9. Check in periodically.

Set time frames or specific times for your teens to check in with you. Encourage teens to text you when they leave or move venues.

